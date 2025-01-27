This Unexpectedly Pretty LEGO Set Is Actually the Perfect Winter Date Night Activity

I think I’ll definitely take the plunge on this set this year — or at least ask my boyfriend to buy it for me and make a new tradition. Last year, my boyfriend surprised me by building the classic $59.99 Lego red rose bouquet set, which comes with four extremely delicate-looking sprigs of baby’s breath and is currently displayed on a windowsill, solo.



But I think this would also be the cutest low-cost date-night activity or even a fun project for your group of friends. You can tap into your inner child by spending an evening with a glass of wine and your favorite show playing in the background while constructing your bouquet of beautiful forever flowers.