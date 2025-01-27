This Unexpectedly Pretty LEGO Set Is Actually the Perfect Winter Date Night Activity
With February 14 just around the corner, chances are you have flowers on your mind. A Valentine’s Day bouquet with chocolates and candy is a classic pick for showing your significant other, your Galentine, or yourself, how much you care. But if you want to deviate from the norm this year, or if you’re interested in getting a gift that will last longer than a week in fresh water, LEGO is selling a novel bouquet-inspired gift that’ll literally last forever — while doubling as a fun experience for you and whoever you gift it to.
For $60, the new LEGO Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet Building Set totally caught my eye. The bouquet has a gorgeous, colorful mix of plastic flowers that would probably cost just as much fresh.
This set comes with an assortment of surprisingly delicate plastic flower pieces to help you construct daisies, cornflowers, eucalyptus, elderflowers, orange roses, ranunculus, cymbidium orchids, a campanula, and a waterlily dahlia — and the best part is that once you build them, you can tap into your inner TikTok florist by rearranging them however you want. While you can’t exactly use the “chop n’ drop” method on these plastic stems, you can get highly creative and even spread them out in multiple vases like bud stems.
One person wrote that they spruced up their new arrangement by putting “brown paper from [their] shipped packages inside the vase so that they would hold better” and look more aesthetically pleasing. Another happy customer called out the “stunning” soft pastel colors and the life-like greenery leaves, revealing their “gorgeous” flower bouquet will be displayed on their bookshelf or dining table.
I think I’ll definitely take the plunge on this set this year — or at least ask my boyfriend to buy it for me and make a new tradition. Last year, my boyfriend surprised me by building the classic $59.99 Lego red rose bouquet set, which comes with four extremely delicate-looking sprigs of baby’s breath and is currently displayed on a windowsill, solo.
But I think this would also be the cutest low-cost date-night activity or even a fun project for your group of friends. You can tap into your inner child by spending an evening with a glass of wine and your favorite show playing in the background while constructing your bouquet of beautiful forever flowers.