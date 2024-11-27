I Tried the Clever “Chop n’ Drop” Hack for a Thanksgiving Centerpiece, and I’m Never Going Back

Move the vase to the edge of your counter or work surface and hold the bouquet next to it. “Line up your bouquet next to the vase with the blooms about 1 inch above the top of the vase,” says Lievano. “[Then] use flower shears to trim your bouquet to about the bottom of the vase.” This is the “chop” part of the chop n’ drop.



A pro tip: Stay on the longer side when cutting — you can always take off length, but it’s impossible to make stems longer.