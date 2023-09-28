Newsletters
LEGO Has a Super Mario Piranha Plant Set, and It Even Hides Secret Coins

published yesterday
man eating plant lego on shelf with green back wall
Credit: lego

LEGO, in collaboration with Nintendo, has announced a new product that’s sure to be a hit among gamers and gardeners: a miniature version of the Piranha Plant from Super Mario. 

Straightforwardly called LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant, the 540-piece set features blocks that can be assembled to make its head, mouth, stalk, and leaves. All these body parts can then be posed, making it seem as if it really can move on its own. 

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant
$59.99
LEGO
Buy Now

In addition, you can even build the set from the bottom up, “so the Piranha Plant emerges as if it’s growing out of the pipe,” a LEGO press release said.

To add a bit more playfulness, the company also included two gold coins, which you can hide inside the planter.

Credit: lego

The only difference between the plant in the video game and its toy version is the size. The former can comfortably fit a plumber, while the latter stands at only nine inches tall. According to LEGO, they created the set so that adults can decorate their desk or shelf with “an intrinsic part of their childhood.”

The LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant launches on November 6 and will only cost $59.99, making it more affordable than past releases from both companies, such as the $269.99 The Mighty Bowser set. You can read more about the product on the LEGO website.

