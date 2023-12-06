LEGO’s New Tiny Plants Set Has 9 Plants for Just $49.99

There’s a range of arid, tropical, and carnivorous plants included. For instance, there are prickly pear and pincushion cacti for those who like desert blooms but don’t want to get pricked. If you want an island paradise vibe at home, there’s also the jade plant, false shamrock, and laceleaf, which is the tallest model in the entire set, standing at 6.5 inches high. And for those who have always wanted carnivorous greenery, there’s a Venus flytrap, a red sundew, and a pitcher plant.