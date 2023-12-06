LEGO’s New Tiny Plants Set Has 9 Plants for Just $49.99
Fans of LEGO’s plant-building sets are in for a treat. LEGO just launched a new collection that will keep gardeners and plant parents busy throughout the winter season — no greenhouse required. The 759-piece set, called Tiny Plants, features nine different botanical species, each nestled in a buildable terracotta pot.
There’s a range of arid, tropical, and carnivorous plants included. For instance, there are prickly pear and pincushion cacti for those who like desert blooms but don’t want to get pricked. If you want an island paradise vibe at home, there’s also the jade plant, false shamrock, and laceleaf, which is the tallest model in the entire set, standing at 6.5 inches high. And for those who have always wanted carnivorous greenery, there’s a Venus flytrap, a red sundew, and a pitcher plant.
LEGO says that the collection is for everyone, as it not only has models for intermediate and advanced builders, but also ones for novice builders too. In addition, the floral displays are low-maintenance — no watering, sunlight, or fertilizer required — and stay in bloom all year long.
The set is part of LEGO’s Botanical Collection, which includes plastics made from sustainably sourced sugarcane. So, because the plants are made from actual plants, they technically are the real thing.
“A great gift for gardening fans and plant-lovers, this set is the perfect project to enjoy with friends and family,” the company said.
Now, you can cross “gift for plant-lover” off of your holiday gift list!