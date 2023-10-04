LEGO’s Tranquil Garden Set Is $20 Off at Costco Right Now
Attention, LEGO fans: Don’t underestimate Costco as a great source for discounted, popular sets. The brand has recently stocked ultra-popular products for up to 25% off, including the LEGO Botanical Collection’s succulent and dried flower centerpiece sets.
If you’re searching for more botanical-inspired sets, you’ll be happy to know that Costco is currently selling LEGO’s “Tranquil Garden” set for $20 off.
The Instagram account Costco Buys (@costcobuys) highlighted the find in a recent post.
The in-store price of the LEGO set is $89.99, as opposed to the regular retail price of $109.99.
“Really pretty … a great decor piece!” they wrote.
According to LEGO’s website, the “Tranquil Garden” set is made up of 1,363 pieces and is suitable for fans 18 and up. Inspired by a traditional Japanese garden, the set includes classic Zen garden staples, including a pavilion, koi carp, lotus flowers, and stone lanterns. The model’s base also features slots that allow builders to easily rearrange it into different configurations.
“Enjoy a mindful building project with the LEGO Icons Tranquil Garden building set for adults,” the official description reads. “Rewind as you craft each beautiful detail and enjoy rearranging the flora to create that perfect look for display in the home or office.”
Unfortunately, LEGO’s “Tranquil Garden” set isn’t currently available on Costco’s website, so you’ll have to venture over to your local store to search for it yourself, or shop it on LEGO’s site. You can also check if the set is in stock ahead of time by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the set (which is listed as item 1022934) in your area.
Buy: LEGO Tranquil Garden, $109.99