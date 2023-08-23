LEGO’s Popular Botanical Centerpiece Is for Sale at Costco

This isn’t the first time LEGO’s beautiful faux blooms have appeared at the warehouse store. The life-size orchid set was spotted at Costco by TikTok account @raultheboyy back in May.



LEGO’s 2023 Botanical collection launched in January, and included a 939-piece wildflower bouquet in addition to the centerpiece.



Sadly, the deal does not appear on Costco’s website, but you can check whether it’s in stock by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the LEGO set (which is listed as item 1022946) in your area.



Buy: LEGO Dried Floral Centerpiece, $49.99