LEGO’s Popular Botanical Centerpiece Is for Sale at Costco
Thanksgiving might be four months away, but one floral arrangement will still look just as good then as it does today. Costco is selling LEGO’s super-popular dried floral centerpiece set, according to one eagle-eyed shopper on Instagram.
Marie Clark, the creator behind the @costcoorganic Instagram account, posted a photo of the set on August 7. “Thanksgiving Day project for the teens — no phones until they work together to get this 812-piece LEGO set done!” she joked in the caption. “Costco has the best price on these botanical sets,” she adds. The in-store price of the fall-hued brick florals is $36.99, while the set goes for $49.99 on LEGO.com.
“Let your creativity blossom and build a beautiful piece of home decor that’s inspired by the colors of fall,” the description of the set reads on LEGO’s website. “The centerpiece can be built by multiple people, providing an opportunity to make special memories with loved ones.”
This isn’t the first time LEGO’s beautiful faux blooms have appeared at the warehouse store. The life-size orchid set was spotted at Costco by TikTok account @raultheboyy back in May.
LEGO’s 2023 Botanical collection launched in January, and included a 939-piece wildflower bouquet in addition to the centerpiece.
Sadly, the deal does not appear on Costco’s website, but you can check whether it’s in stock by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the LEGO set (which is listed as item 1022946) in your area.
Buy: LEGO Dried Floral Centerpiece, $49.99