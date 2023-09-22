LEGO’s Popular Succulent Set Is on Sale at Costco
No green thumb? No problem. In recent years, LEGO has introduced several ultra-popular botanical sets, allowing fans to add greenery to their homes without worrying about plant upkeep. One such fan-favorite item is the brand’s faux succulent set. Although the set typically retails for $49.99, Costco shoppers are in luck — you can currently find it at your local Costco at a discounted rate.
Laura Lamb, the creator behind the Instagram account Costco Hot Finds (@costcohotfinds), recently spotlighted the find in a post.
“Ok, these are too cute!!!” Lamb wrote in the caption. “We had so much fun putting together this LEGO Succulent centerpiece!”
The in-store price of the LEGO succulents is $36.99, about 25% off the regular retail price of $49.99.
According to LEGO’s website, the “Succulents” set is made up of 771 pieces and is suitable for fans ages 18 and up. The nine LEGO succulents included can be connected, arranged together in small groups, or presented individually, creating unique displays.
“Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor,” the official product description reads. “Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space … take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents — each inspired by a real-life variety. Then show off your creativity with the ultimate low-maintenance plant display.”
