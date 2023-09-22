Newsletters
LEGO’s Popular Succulent Set Is on Sale at Costco

Abby Monteil
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
Credit: Photo: Philip Arno Photography; Design: Apartment Therapy

No green thumb? No problem. In recent years, LEGO has introduced several ultra-popular botanical sets, allowing fans to add greenery to their homes without worrying about plant upkeep. One such fan-favorite item is the brand’s faux succulent set. Although the set typically retails for $49.99, Costco shoppers are in luck — you can currently find it at your local Costco at a discounted rate.

Laura Lamb, the creator behind the Instagram account Costco Hot Finds (@costcohotfinds), recently spotlighted the find in a post.

“Ok, these are too cute!!!” Lamb wrote in the caption. “We had so much fun putting together this LEGO Succulent centerpiece!”

The in-store price of the LEGO succulents is $36.99, about 25% off the regular retail price of $49.99.

According to LEGO’s website, the “Succulents” set is made up of 771 pieces and is suitable for fans ages 18 and up. The nine LEGO succulents included can be connected, arranged together in small groups, or presented individually, creating unique displays.

“Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor,” the official product description reads. “Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space … take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents — each inspired by a real-life variety. Then show off your creativity with the ultimate low-maintenance plant display.”

LEGO Icons Succulents 10309 Artificial Plants Set
$49.99$39.99
Amazon
Buy Now

Sadly, LEGO’s succulent set isn’t currently available online, so you’ll have to head out to your local Costco to search for it yourself. If you’re not near a Costco or if your local store doesn’t have it in stock, you can also find the set on sale on Amazon for $39.99 or at Target for $41.99.

Buy: LEGO Succulents, $39.99

 

