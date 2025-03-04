Leighton Meester Has This Unexpected Piece of Decor in Her Bathroom
According to designers, 2025 is the year of using textiles, tapestries, and fabrics to enhance and cozy up your space. And although it might be easy to drape an antique quilt on your couch, or hang a piece of woven or hand-stitched art in a bedroom, the trend gets a bit trickier when you think about bringing it to your bathroom. But actor Leighton Meester has it all figured out.
In a recent video she created in collaboration with Vogue, where she shares her skincare secrets, Meester gets ready in front of a wallpapered accent wall in her bathroom. This feature takes the tapestry trend and ups its functionality a bit, making it work in a space where a vintage textile just wouldn’t make sense for practicality reasons.
The piece behind Meester is a watercolor wallpaper mural that has been cut to fit a small area where her towel bar is installed, giving it that vertical, tapestry-like feel. It looks like a contained piece of art rather than just a single panel of wallpaper.
Peel-and-stick murals are a great alternative to the textile trend, especially in rooms where moisture can be an issue. You can DIY your own mural by just grabbing a single roll of wallpaper and strategically installing it, like Meester did. Or, you can grab a precut mural that is designed and printed to go on a single accent wall. Some of these murals are even printed to look like fabric, which really fools the eye on the textile look. This House of Hackney style would be great in a powder room.
Compared with genuine antique textiles, which can set you back hundreds (if not thousands!) of dollars, peel-and-stick murals are an affordable option to bring that textile look into your space, too. Best to look for vinyl styles, which are wipe-downable and more durable for humid spaces, like bathrooms with showers or tubs.
Take a page from Leighton Meester’s book, and get creative with wallpaper to make a space feel homier and to try out a trend that’s hot for 2025. Maybe take a cue from her skincare routine, too — she’s seriously glowing!