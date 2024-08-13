Lenox Is Finally Bringing Back Its Iconic Spice Village for the First Time in 30 Years

If you’re one of the many people who dove head-first into the cottagecore lifestyle, then you no doubt have your eyes peeled for the Lenox Spice Village any time you go to an antique or thrift store. This set of 24 porcelain spice jars — shaped like quaint little houses, which Lenox sold from 1989 to 1993 — has become a holy grail collector’s item since it gained traction on TikTok in 2022. Today, full sets (with the included shelf) can sell on secondhand and auction websites for upwards of $2,500.