Lenox Is Finally Bringing Back Its Iconic Spice Village for the First Time in 30 Years
If you’re one of the many people who dove head-first into the cottagecore lifestyle, then you no doubt have your eyes peeled for the Lenox Spice Village any time you go to an antique or thrift store. This set of 24 porcelain spice jars — shaped like quaint little houses, which Lenox sold from 1989 to 1993 — has become a holy grail collector’s item since it gained traction on TikTok in 2022. Today, full sets (with the included shelf) can sell on secondhand and auction websites for upwards of $2,500.
Now, after 30 years of dormancy, the Spice Village is about to come alive once again. Lenox announced in an Instagram post earlier this month that the company will be releasing a second edition of the iconic Spice Village, showing a brief preview of the colorful pastel roofs of each jar.
“How do you build a village? With a pinch of salt, a dash of pepper, and the Spice Village 2nd Edition of course!” Lenox captioned the post.
Beth Baer, the vice president of product development at Lenox, told Eater that the Spice Village was created in the late 1980s on the heels of a collectibles craze. The original line also featured jars for condiments, a napkin holder, and even a trivet. After the collection’s recent 21st-century resurgence, it just made sense to bring the Spice Village back into the mainstream.
There’s no word on how much the entire set will cost, or if jars will be sold individually, but those interested in investing in the Spice Village 2nd Edition can sign up to receive email updates on production and availability. It’s also unclear if Lenox kept the original house designs or created something new for the second generation. Either way, you won’t have to hunt down the pieces secondhand at a premium.
“I’ve literally had dreams about these being re-released,” one person commented on Lenox’s post. “Dreams do come true.” They certainly do!