5 Important Lessons Dogs Can Teach Us, According to a Veterinarian

Dogs, such as Daisy the cocker spaniel, give independence to people with special needs Franny, the bloodhound, aids police in search and rescue. The sum of Franny’s and her police partner’s work far exceeds what the two individuals can accomplish alone. I’d like to suggest we take this concept out a little further, that we as people are better off as a pack rather than as individuals acting alone. In a pack, we do better supporting each other and lifting one another up. Dogs show us that working and living together improves all of our lives.