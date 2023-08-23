Lidl Is Selling $7 Croton Plants Just in Time for Fall

You should keep your crotons in warmer rooms (like kitchens, bathrooms, or any well-insulated space) with ample access to bright light. The light-loving plant flourishes in temperatures kept at roughly 70°F; keeping your plant in a drafty space or far from direct sunlight could cause it to lose its colorful leaves or get “leggy,” which means the stems are growing steadily but the leaves are not.



Crotons typically grow across a spectrum of different shapes, patterns, and colors, and prefer to be fertilized once a month (an all-purpose fertilizer works great in this instance) with evenly moist soil.