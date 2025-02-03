I Regret Having This Luxe Feature in My Bathroom (It’s Such a Pain to Keep Clean!)

Cleaning out the drain is now such a frequent chore in our household — we do it at least once a week — that we keep a screwdriver in our bathroom all the time in order to pop off the drain cover. It’s not that bad — you simply have to take off the cover and clean out the drain tray — but as someone who is squeamish about hair, I’m glad my husband willingly tackles this bathroom-cleaning task. Plus, at the end of the day, while it’s good to clear your drains regularly and avoid putting things down that might clog them, experts recommend deep cleaning drains once or twice a year.