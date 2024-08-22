An “Emily In Paris” Candle Collection Just Dropped, and You’ll Want All 3 French-Inspired Scents
The fourth season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins just debuted last week and to celebrate the release, Paramount teamed up with Literie to launch a French-inspired candle collection that will really set the scene while you watch Emily Cooper take on her next great Parisian adventure. The collection contains three scented candles, each priced at $45, and each one sounds more mouth watering than the next.
Pain Au Chocolat, for example, is a sweet mix of cocoa and butter inspired by Emily’s go-to bakery, La Boulangerie Moderne. Literie candles are made with non-toxic, clean, and vegan ingredients so you can feel good about savoring each scent until the very last bit of wax is gone.
More French By The Day is a fresh scent of santal and vanilla, which represents “la richesse de son patrimoine, or France’s rich heritage,” as the Literie description reads, which Emily learns more and more about each day she’s living in Paris. The description continues, “Freshen up en francais when you enjoy this scent.”
And finally, there’s Berets & Bouquets, which is a bright and floral blend of roses and poppies inspired by the blooms Emily finds at the florist stand.
You can also pick up all three candles as a set to try them all out. Each one offers about 50 hours of burn time, meaning you’ll get to enjoy these candles while you watch the fourth season in full. You’ll feel as though you’re running through the cobblestone streets alongside Emily, Mindy, and Camille, stopping here and there for a snack and to smell the roses (literally).
Don’t be ringarde — check out the entire collection on Literie’s website and grab one while they’re still in stock.