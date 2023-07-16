Newsletters
News
News
Travel

Add This Little Debbie-Themed Park to Your Summer Road Trip Itinerary

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
Follow
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
little debbie hudsonville ice cream collaboration
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Little Debbie

If your childhood consisted of snacking on Little Debbie treats, a new park in Tennessee that recently opened up might pique your interest ahead of a summertime road trip

The Little Debbie Park was recently unveiled in Collegedale, Tennessee, and it looks as tasty as it sounds. Located near Chattanooga, Tennessee, the 10-acre park is a collaboration between McKee Foods and the city of Collegedale. While walking through the park, you’ll be greeted by Little Debbie herself (well, a life-sized bronze statue of her) with a plate of Swiss Rolls.

If you’re able to visit the park, you’re in for a sweet treat. To stay true to its name, the iconic Little Debbie cakes are placed throughout the park, but they’re a bit bigger than you’d be used to. The gigantic Oatmeal Cream Pie might just be the star of the park … until you take a look at the Cosmic Brownie and its colorful candies. Keep walking through the park, and you’ll see Nutty Buddy Bars and, of course, a Christmas Tree Cake.

According to The Takeout, the inspiration behind the gigantic snacks derived from the 1989 comedy Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, after two McKee family members “wanted the park to include fun, creative elements.” After a brainstorming session, the Oatmeal Creme Pie scene in the film led to the McKee family having an idea to offer children a similar delightful feeling while exploring the park’s oversized treats.

On Google Reviews, the park has already received stellar reviews for its non-sugary additions: a playground, zipline, set of adult-sized swings for parents, picnic tables, and a large and small pavilion to rest after your Little Debbie sugar intake. 

When you’re planning out your end-of-the-summer road trip through Tennessee, be sure to add Collegedale to your itinerary and take a bite (not literally) out of the park!

 

How-To Toolkits