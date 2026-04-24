A small banquette could also come in useful in a mudroom for easy on-and-off with shoes, in a bedroom that features an awkward corner that could use a bit more personality, or even in an office space that you’d like to make a bit more inviting and enjoyable to work in.



So even though you may be used to seeing banquettes in the kitchen, they can be used in so many more areas throughout the home to add coziness and style. You’ll now be looking at the corners in your home in an entirely new light!