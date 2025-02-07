What began as a handful of grassroots efforts from various local designers ultimately came together in a tour de force spearheaded by designer Adam Hunter, designer Tamara Kaye-Honey of House of Honey, and the team behind CA Home+Design. Launching under the umbrella of a relief project called LA CAN DO, this group of industry insiders has been accepting truckloads of donations from all around the country — from sofas and dining tables to art and accessories to basic household items — and organizing them in an LA-based warehouse. Soon, they’ll open their doors to connect affected families like us with the items they need to start rebuilding their lives in a new home. All you have to do is fill out this intake form to get on their list.