Mutual Aid LA, a volunteer network that compiles mutual aid resources, has put together a massive mutual aid and informational spreadsheet for victims of the fires and people who would like to help or who need to know where they can go.



The mega-list shares where Los Angeles locals can board their pets, what shelters or direct aid organizations are accepting donations like water, clothing, food, or medical supplies, where you can volunteer to temporarily foster displaced animals, where meals are being given out, and more.



The list also includes what each business, nonprofit, or direct aid organization is in need of, be it KN95 masks, blankets, pet supplies, hand warmers, sanitary products, financial donations, and more, if you want to provide boots-on-the-ground help. It is also being updated regularly with which shelters for animals or humans are full.