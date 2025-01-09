9 Ways to Help Victims of the LA Wildfires
A number of wildfires burning across tens of thousands of acres have continued to devastate the Los Angeles area since January 7, and firefighters are still actively trying to put out the blazes. As of the morning of January 9, some 130,000 people are under evacuation orders, per CBS. CNN reports that about 2,000 homes, businesses, schools, and other structures have been destroyed in the blaze. Entire communities — schools, small businesses, and more — are completely burned down or devastated. President Biden approved a major disaster declaration, opening up federal funds and resources for devastated communities.
As the fires continue and evolve, more people will be asked to evacuate and pack up what they can, including paperwork, precious family heirlooms, clothing, medication and more. Many of the evacuees are already unhoused, don’t have access to transportation, aren’t sure where to go, or don’t know what they will come back to. If you don’t live in the Los Angeles area, though, there are ways to help.
As the situation continues to evolve, this article will be updated with more resources on how to help first responders, victims, evacuees, pets, and more on the ground right now.
Here are a few places you can donate to to help evacuees and communities.
The American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website to help support staff on the ground. The organization is providing meals, snacks, water, first aid, mental health services, charging stations for cell phones and devices, emergency supplies, and shelter. The Los Angeles regional director, Joanna Nowlin, told ABC News that the Red Cross is operating at least four different shelters and plans to open more as needed.
Mutual Aid Los Angeles Network Fire & Wind Storm Resources Mega-List
Mutual Aid LA, a volunteer network that compiles mutual aid resources, has put together a massive mutual aid and informational spreadsheet for victims of the fires and people who would like to help or who need to know where they can go.
The mega-list shares where Los Angeles locals can board their pets, what shelters or direct aid organizations are accepting donations like water, clothing, food, or medical supplies, where you can volunteer to temporarily foster displaced animals, where meals are being given out, and more.
The list also includes what each business, nonprofit, or direct aid organization is in need of, be it KN95 masks, blankets, pet supplies, hand warmers, sanitary products, financial donations, and more, if you want to provide boots-on-the-ground help. It is also being updated regularly with which shelters for animals or humans are full.
The Canine Rescue Club
In an emergency, you may flee with your pets, but not all shelters have space for your furry loved ones if they have nowhere else to go. The Canine Rescue Club, per LA Times, is looking for volunteers to temporarily foster dogs during the fires. Right now, all donations made to the Canine Rescue Club, which can be made online, are going to support the Palisades Fire Canine Relief Fund.
CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation
Firefighters on the front lines will need financial support to recover from the disaster. CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation, per ABC, gives funds to firefighters and their families in the case of loss of life or to recover from injuries incurred during the firefighting. The foundation also helps provide financial assistance to burn centers and victims.
California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund
The California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund is accepting donations on its website or via check in the mail. The CCF’s Wildfire Recovery Fund “supports communities” through the critical period of the disaster, but also in the “intermediate recovery and long-term resilience” of those communities. The organization donates funds to local organizations that directly serve affected communities, and Forbes notes that it provides immediate and “tailored aid, including shelter, food, medical care, and transportation assistance.”
Direct Relief California Wildfire Relief
Direct Relief provides emergency medical supplies and aid for first responders and displaced people to help people survive the deleterious effects of smoke exposure. It focuses on serving underserved populations and supports community health centers and clinics. The organization also supports longer-term recovery efforts after the fires are extinguished. Direct Relief is accepting donations online, and as you donate, you can specifically choose to donate to California Wildlife Response.
World Central Kitchen
World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit organization founded and run by chef José Andres, is providing meals on the ground to displaced wildfire victims. It is accepting donations online to provide nutritious, fresh meals to Californian communities in need.
YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles
The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, in particular the YMCA Koreatown and the Westchester YMCA, are accepting donations of much-needed goods like unopened food, clothing, dog and cat food, blankets, and more, per LA Times and the YMCA website. The YMCA website is regularly being updated with what shelters are closed due to fire threat or are at capacity — as of January 9, five YMCA locations were either closed or evacuated and threatened, while two were under observation for potential evacuation. You can also donate financially online to Los Angelenos through the YMCA.
Ktown for All
KTown for All is an all-volunteer organization for the unhoused in the Koreatown neighborhood in Los Angeles. KTown for All is accepting direct donations of KN95 masks and tarps for tents for the unhoused. It also accepts donations via Venmo or PayPal.