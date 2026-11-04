Lovesac’s New Chocolate Velvet Sofa Is Making a Very Good Case for Staying Home

Katie MaguireDirector, Content Shopping Strategy
Katie MaguireDirector, Content Shopping Strategy
I'm the Director of Shopping Content Strategy, overseeing all shoppable content across Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, Cubby, and Dorm Therapy, which is a fancy way of saying I turned my online shopping obsession into a career. Off-duty, you can find me at vintage markets, poking…read more
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Woman relaxing on brown velvet Lovesac Cush sectional sofa
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Credit: Lovesac

There’s a particular kind of sofa that makes an evening at home feel like a very good plan, and Lovesac’s new Cush collection looks like it belongs in that category. Think oversized seats, plump cushions, and soft velvet, with tailored seams that keep the whole thing looking pulled together. According to the brand, the cushions are designed to bounce back with minimal fluffing, too. (Anyone who’s had to fluff their couch every morning and night understands the struggle.) The four colors — Olive, Chocolate, Golden Taupe, and Slate Blue — are all beautiful, interesting shades that make a beige or white sofa feel boring.

The collection is also modular, so you can rearrange the pieces, add seating, or swap the covers as your space and taste change. But one of my favorite details has to do with getting it into your home: Every Cush order includes free white-glove delivery, complete with professional assembly and packaging removal. If you’re picturing a living room buried under sofa boxes, you can breathe easy. Someone else is handling the cardboard. Scroll down to see a few of our favorite picks from the collection.

Double Chaise 6-Piece Sectional
$14,400$12,960

With a chaise at each end, this sprawling sectional means two people can stretch out without negotiating who gets the good spot. The Chocolate velvet makes it especially inviting, although at 176 inches across, this is definitely a measure-your-living-room-first situation.

$12,960 at Lovesac
3-Cushion Sofa
$7,600$6,840

The Olive velvet is my pick for adding color without making the rest of the room difficult to decorate. At 132 inches wide, this three-cushion sofa has a substantial footprint and would make a handsome anchor for a larger living room.

$6,840 at Lovesac
Chaise 4-Piece Sectional
$9,800$8,820

For anyone whose preferred reading position is fully horizontal, this chaise sectional deserves a look. I’d pair the Slate Blue velvet with warm wood and a patterned rug, and take advantage of the modular design to position the chaise on whichever side suits the room.

$8,820 at Lovesac
2-Cushion Sofa
$5,200$4,680

The smallest sofa in the lineup still measures a generous 88 inches wide, so you’re getting plenty of that oversized look. In Chocolate velvet, it’s an appealing starting point for a cozy living room, with the option to add pieces down the road.

$4,680 at Lovesac
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Decorating
furniture
shopping
sofas

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