Lovesac’s New Chocolate Velvet Sofa Is Making a Very Good Case for Staying Home
There’s a particular kind of sofa that makes an evening at home feel like a very good plan, and Lovesac’s new Cush collection looks like it belongs in that category. Think oversized seats, plump cushions, and soft velvet, with tailored seams that keep the whole thing looking pulled together. According to the brand, the cushions are designed to bounce back with minimal fluffing, too. (Anyone who’s had to fluff their couch every morning and night understands the struggle.) The four colors — Olive, Chocolate, Golden Taupe, and Slate Blue — are all beautiful, interesting shades that make a beige or white sofa feel boring.
The collection is also modular, so you can rearrange the pieces, add seating, or swap the covers as your space and taste change. But one of my favorite details has to do with getting it into your home: Every Cush order includes free white-glove delivery, complete with professional assembly and packaging removal. If you’re picturing a living room buried under sofa boxes, you can breathe easy. Someone else is handling the cardboard. Scroll down to see a few of our favorite picks from the collection.