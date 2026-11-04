Lovesac’s New Chocolate Velvet Sofa Is Making a Very Good Case for Staying Home

There’s a particular kind of sofa that makes an evening at home feel like a very good plan, and Lovesac’s new Cush collection looks like it belongs in that category. Think oversized seats, plump cushions, and soft velvet, with tailored seams that keep the whole thing looking pulled together. According to the brand, the cushions are designed to bounce back with minimal fluffing, too. (Anyone who’s had to fluff their couch every morning and night understands the struggle.) The four colors — Olive, Chocolate, Golden Taupe, and Slate Blue — are all beautiful, interesting shades that make a beige or white sofa feel boring.