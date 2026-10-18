This Artificial Christmas Tree from Lowe’s Will Make Any Home Look Like It Belongs in the ’90s
There’s nothing quite like a Christmas tree twinkling with lights. Real trees have a certain magic (and magical scent!) to them, and I remember being disappointed when my parents switched to a faux tree come December. But the one time I tried a real tree in my own apartment, it became crystal-clear how much of a mess they create. I swear I was vacuuming up pine needles for 14 months straight after.
Artificial Christmas trees are pretty good-looking these days — like this lush faux tree from Lowe’s that will easily bring a playfully retro ’90s vibe to your home.
What Is the Lowe’s Holiday Living 7.5-Ft Pre-Lit Full Rightside-Up Green Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor LED Lights?
I came across this colorful Christmas tree in a video by content creator Brooke Tennant, who shows off the “stunning vintage-inspired tree” she found at Lowe’s. The Holiday Living Green Artificial Christmas Tree is pre-lit with vintage C7 multicolor LED lights, which give it a nostalgic ’90s vibe. The LED bulbs are huge and sprinkled throughout the tree, so they can almost double as ornaments. It comes in two sizes: 5-feet tall for $159 and 7.5-feet tall for $299.
The tree arrives in pieces you slide together, and each one comes with a folding tree stand and a foot pedal for operating the lights (convenient!). Depending on what size you choose, it has 1,199 or 2,969 “lifelike branch tips” and either 200 or 450 vintage C7 multicolor LED lights.
Why You’ll Want This Artificial Christmas Tree from Lowe’s
If you’re a child of the ’90s and have always wanted to capture the magic of your childhood Christmas, then this is the perfect tree for you. “This tree is stunning. I’ve always wanted a retro tree, and this fulfilled that wish perfectly,” one reviewer on the Lowe’s website wrote.
If you’re deciding between sizes, consider that, according to the photos, the round, colorful lights on the 5-foot tree appear larger and more prominent among the needles, even though the larger tree technically has over twice the amount of lights.
Buy: Lowe’s Holiday Living Pre-Lit Full Rightside-up Green Artificial Christmas Tree, 5-feet tall for $159 and 7.5 feet tall for $299