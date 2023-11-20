Lowe’s Thanksgiving Hours Suggest Shopping Soon
While you’re scanning the shopping deals ahead of Black Friday, don’t forget that you might need a thing or two before Thanksgiving. Whether it’s a kitchen appliance or actual ingredients for Thursday’s meal, it’s time to start thinking about your last-minute errands before this week’s holiday.
Prior to your Thanksgiving meal prep, you should double check if Lowe’s is open on Thanksgiving. After all, you might need to use a mixer, oven, stove, or microwave to prepare Thursday’s dishes, and it’s best to avoid any malfunctions in the kitchen.
Prioritize your visit to Lowe’s before Thursday, because the home improvement retailer will not be open on Thanksgiving. Similar to The Home Depot, Lowe’s closes its doors on Thanksgiving. Don’t worry, the store will be opening early the following morning for Black Friday sales.
If you’re heading to Lowe’s on Black Friday, check out the store’s special deals for Black Friday, especially the holiday decorations. In case you’re in the mood to begin decorating for Christmas, there’s an adorable inflatable Stitch from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch that would look great in your front yard. There’s also a trio of twinkling deer that is a classic Christmas staple for any outdoor space. And if you need more indoor decor, the pre-lit trees at Lowe’s will definitely catch your eye.
Other Black Friday deals at Lowe’s include a variety of gifts for the DIYer or grillmaster in your life, but there’s over 300 smart home products if your home needs an overdue tech upgrade.
Since Lowe’s will be closed on Thursday, purchase that turkey fryer before Wednesday evening and make sure your kitchen appliances are prepared for the long day of cooking that awaits you on Thursday. Happy Thanksgiving!