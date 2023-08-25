Party with Barbie at This Pop-Up Restaurant and Roller Rink
Come on, Barbie, let’s go party at the Malibu Barbie Cafe! Your pink-filled dreams can become a reality after a visit to this immersive experience in Chicago and New York, plus the pop-up has just announced plans to stop in Minneapolis.
Prior to the premiere of Barbie in late July, the two cafes opened in early summer, and the hype surrounding the infamous doll hasn’t died down. As fans continue to style Barbiecore in their homes and wardrobes, it’s no surprise that fans are embracing the pop-up restaurant. With an on-theme menu, exclusive merch, and a life-size Barbie box, customers will be “transported to 1970s Malibu, California” while visiting the Malibu Barbie Cafe, according to hosts and travel company Bucket Listers.
The Chicago pop-up is located in the West Loop neighborhood and features a small roller skating rink, so lace up your neon-colored rollerblades like Barbie. In New York, you can find the pop-up in the Seaport neighborhood, and they’ll have a similar setup to the Windy City location, minus the roller rink. As if two cities weren’t enough, the pop-up will head to the Mall of America in Minneapolis this fall, and Bucket Listers added a waitlist to their website for more updates. For all three locations, you’ll need to make a reservation ahead of time, and prices will vary depending on the date, city, and party size of your group.
Their adult- and kid-friendly menu was created by Master Chef finalist chef Becky Brown, so the Barbie-inspired bites include a Surf’s Up Spinach Dip, California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich, and Follow the Sun Fruit Skewers. And don’t forget to finish your meal with the Think Pink Margarita.
Regardless of your Barbielicious background, the Malibu Barbie Cafe is a perfect fit for a night out with your BFFs or family. Don’t wait to make a reservation and start sorting out your pink ensemble!