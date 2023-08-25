The Chicago pop-up is located in the West Loop neighborhood and features a small roller skating rink, so lace up your neon-colored rollerblades like Barbie. In New York, you can find the pop-up in the Seaport neighborhood, and they’ll have a similar setup to the Windy City location, minus the roller rink. As if two cities weren’t enough, the pop-up will head to the Mall of America in Minneapolis this fall, and Bucket Listers added a waitlist to their website for more updates. For all three locations, you’ll need to make a reservation ahead of time, and prices will vary depending on the date, city, and party size of your group.