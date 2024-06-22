Marshall’s Is Selling “Bow Girl Summer” Bedding for Just $30
This summer is definitely bow girl summer. Bows have been all over home decor over the past year as the flirty, feminine coquette style continues to dominate 2024. If you’re hoping to add a bit more bow decor to your space, I recommend heading to Marshalls ASAP. The discount store is selling several adorable bow-themed sheet sets that fit this trend to a tee.
TikTok content creator @bad_b_t showed off the sheets in a recent video, writing, “Run don’t walk to Marshalls 🎀🍓🫐✨☁️.”
First, the camera pans over a $19.99 queen sheet set from the brand Rachel Zoe, which features a black bow pattern on white sheets. There’s also a cotton percale bow set from Laura Ashley, which has dainty pink ribbons against a white backdrop. Although @bad_b_t doesn’t share the price of these Laura Ashley sheets in her video, other content creators’ TikToks confirm that you can get a Twin XL-size version of the set for $29.99 and a queen-size version for $39.99.
Since sharing the TikTok on June 11, @bad_b_t’s video has racked up over 53,100 likes and 289,600 views. In other words, don’t be surprised if these adorable coquette finds fly off Marshalls’ shelves.
“Ok so I need to go dorm shopping is what you’re telling me,” one TikToker commented. “The bow ones would go so good with the decor line Michaels just came out with!! 😍” another commenter wrote, presumably referring to Michaels’ recent Victorian-era romance-inspired “French Manor” collection.
Sadly, neither of the bow sheet sets mentioned in the video are currently available on Marshalls’ website, so you’ll have to head to your local store to hunt them down yourself. In the meantime, you can find a similar pink and white checkerboard bow sheet set on Marshalls’ site starting at $14.99. Enjoy, coquette fans!