Marshall’s Is Selling “Bow Girl Summer” Bedding for Just $30

First, the camera pans over a $19.99 queen sheet set from the brand Rachel Zoe, which features a black bow pattern on white sheets. There’s also a cotton percale bow set from Laura Ashley, which has dainty pink ribbons against a white backdrop. Although @bad_b_t doesn’t share the price of these Laura Ashley sheets in her video, other content creators’ TikToks confirm that you can get a Twin XL-size version of the set for $29.99 and a queen-size version for $39.99.