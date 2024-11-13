This “So Cute” Bedding Has Everyone Running to Marshalls (It’s So Nostalgic!)
As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, I’m all for little flourishes that make life feel a bit warmer and cozier. One great way to fend off the impending winter blues is to deck out your home in holiday decor.
However, doing so doesn’t mean you have to purchase a ton of wildly expensive decorations. Many fan-favorite brands have already introduced viral holiday decor, from Target’s popular Matelassé quilt set to Command’s limited-edition holiday colors. Marshalls is joining that lineup, currently selling the cutest gingerbread print sheets that are already taking TikTok by storm.
TikToker @seleneleianaa shared the find in a recent video with the caption, “Literally obsessed with these gingerbread Christmas bedroom sheets 🤎🎄✨🕯️.”
As she shows off in the TikTok, the sheets are white and patterned with brown gingerbread men, which are adorned with white and green accents. Joyful and nostalgic in equal measure, they’re bound to conjure up images of holiday baking sessions spent with loved ones.
If you’re interested in trying them out for yourselves, a word of advice: Don’t wait. Judging from the video’s comments, they’re already flying off the shelves.
“Ahhh so happy we picked these up!” one TikTok user commented.
“Got these same sheets, and I love them!! 🥰” another commenter wrote.
Unfortunately, the exact gingerbread sheet set in @seleneleianaa’s video isn’t currently available online at Marshalls’ website, so you’ll have to try your luck in stores. However, you can find a similar cowboy gingerbread sheet set online, as well as a gingerbread Christmas tree sheet set. Both sheet sets are available in twin, full, and queen sizes, and the prices are pretty reasonable to boot.
No matter which set you grab, they’ll be sure to bring on sweet dreams.
Buy: ENVOGUE Cowboy Gingerbread Sheet Set, Queen, $24.99