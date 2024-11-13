This “So Cute” Bedding Has Everyone Running to Marshalls (It’s So Nostalgic!)

As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, I’m all for little flourishes that make life feel a bit warmer and cozier. One great way to fend off the impending winter blues is to deck out your home in holiday decor.



However, doing so doesn’t mean you have to purchase a ton of wildly expensive decorations. Many fan-favorite brands have already introduced viral holiday decor, from Target’s popular Matelassé quilt set to Command’s limited-edition holiday colors. Marshalls is joining that lineup, currently selling the cutest gingerbread print sheets that are already taking TikTok by storm.