Martha Stewart Just Shared the Best Tip for Taking Care of Your Most Dramatic Houseplant

Before heading off to Paris to enjoy the 2024 Olympics, Martha Stewart had to take care of a few things at home, including the task of repotting a fiddle leaf fig tree she has in one of her greenhouses. Fiddle leaf figs are notoriously finicky and require a lot of care, attention, and consistency in order to thrive — and when that happens, these trees can quickly outgrow their pots. Luckily the repotting process is fairly simple, although you may need some help if your tree is on the larger side.