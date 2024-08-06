Martha Stewart Just Shared the Best Tip for Taking Care of Your Most Dramatic Houseplant
Before heading off to Paris to enjoy the 2024 Olympics, Martha Stewart had to take care of a few things at home, including the task of repotting a fiddle leaf fig tree she has in one of her greenhouses. Fiddle leaf figs are notoriously finicky and require a lot of care, attention, and consistency in order to thrive — and when that happens, these trees can quickly outgrow their pots. Luckily the repotting process is fairly simple, although you may need some help if your tree is on the larger side.
This fiddle leaf is located in a corner of her vegetable greenhouse, which stays warm and humid throughout the winter and uses minimal artificial heat — perfect conditions for fiddle leaf figs.
“A lush, healthy fiddle leaf fig, Ficus lyrata, now repotted and looking great in my all-glass vegetable greenhouse,” Stewart wrote on her personal Instagram page. She then detailed the process on her blog.
In general, fiddle leaf fig trees prefer warm, humid environments, but that’s not the only way these plants can thrive. If you can’t re-create a warm, humid environment around the clock, put your fiddle leaf fig in an area in your home with bright, filtered light in a warm room (one that’s away from drafty windows, air vents, or AC ducts or units). They should be planted in a pot with good drainage holes.
In the right climate, you can even bring your fiddle leaf fig outdoors, but you’ll absolutely want to check out which hardiness zone you live in before doing so — otherwise, you might not live in the right conditions for your fiddle to thrive.
Fiddle leaf figs may be a bit intimidating, but Martha Stewart makes repotting look easy (because it is!). Check out our guide for caring for fiddle leafs and you’ll have a lush plant in no time.