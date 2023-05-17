This Is Martha Stewart’s Net Worth

Entertaining was Stewart’s very first cookbook and it gave the world their first peek at just who Martha Stewart was. After being published in 1982, her book would aid in establishing her voice, all while showcasing the recipes she perfected while running her catering company. The use of full-color photos was a choice that lended to the success of the book, as it was originally considered unusual at the time. This decision ended up setting the standard for future cookbooks to come. Since then, she has written a total of 99 cookbook titles, including The Martha Stewart Cookbook.