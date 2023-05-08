This TikToker Makes the Case for Matte Black Bathroom Floors
Although bathrooms are typically among the smallest rooms in most homes, there’s no reason they can’t pack a punch, design-wise. Take, for instance, one TikToker’s matte black floors, which she painted herself by hand using supplies from Amazon.
Influencer and hair stylist Chanci Studdard-Culp transformed two bathrooms in her house — her guest bathroom and her daughter’s bathroom — taking the standard neutral tile flooring to a moody matte black shade.
Studdard-Culp first shared a video of herself painting the floors in her daughter’s bathroom, using the Rust-Oleum 367597 Home Interior Floor Coating Kit ($67), a two-part base and top coat system that is water-based and can be used on multiple types of floors, including ceramic tile, porcelain tile, concrete, hard wood, laminate, vinyl, and more. She shared that she was trying to get the project done quickly, as she’s in the middle of two bathroom renovations ahead of a party at her home.
She began by using painter’s tape along the walls and tub to prevent any staining, before painting first in the grout lines. She then used a roller along the floors, painting two coats to get the desired effect she was after.
In a follow-up video, she took followers along for the process of turning the guest bathroom floors matte black, also using two coats for a deeper, richer look. She paired the new floors with a stylish black floral peel and stick wallpaper ($46), adding gold fixtures to the white sink and tub for a glam end result.
One commenter asked if the floors needed any prep work prior to painting, and Studdard-Culp shared that she used a degreaser to prep them. Otherwise, as she excitedly pointed out, you can completely transform your floors in a matter of 24 hours, proving that a little elbow grease and some Amazon essentials are all you need sometimes to make big changes to any room of your home.