This TikToker Makes the Case for Matte Black Bathroom Floors

Studdard-Culp first shared a video of herself painting the floors in her daughter’s bathroom, using the Rust-Oleum 367597 Home Interior Floor Coating Kit ($67), a two-part base and top coat system that is water-based and can be used on multiple types of floors, including ceramic tile, porcelain tile, concrete, hard wood, laminate, vinyl, and more. She shared that she was trying to get the project done quickly, as she’s in the middle of two bathroom renovations ahead of a party at her home.