Mermaidcore Decor Is Here — Here’s How to Get the Splashy Style
Move over, Barbiecore. There’s another whimsical design scheme making waves these days, and it’s inspired by everyone’s favorite fictional under-the-sea Disney princess.
Inspired by the forthcoming release of the live-action Little Mermaid on May 26, mermaidcore is making a splash on social media, with searches spiking on TikTok and on Pinterest in recent weeks, as much as 97 percent on the latter in the last week alone. If you’re wondering how you can incorporate this aquatic vibe into your home, two design pros gave Apartment Therapy their top tips for scoring Ariel’s signature vibe in your own space.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
First up, think texture, says Johanna Constantinou, brand and communications director at Tapi, a U.K.-based carpeting and flooring hub. “Mermaidcore is essentially bringing nautical elements of the sea into your home,” says Constantinou. “Think about the textures you see by the shore and mirror them to fit into each room of your home. Fish scales are smooth, bright, and iridescent, and will add extra depth into your interior.”
“You can recreate the shimmering aspect of mermaidcore by adding brushed gold or silver fittings and fixtures,” adds James Roberts, director at the U.K.-based Sanctuary Bathrooms. “It’s an expensive-looking aesthetic, but it doesn’t have to cost a bomb to achieve through small changes.”
Another budget-friendly pro tip: vinyl flooring designed to mimic the beauty of the sea. “Vinyl flooring is a great introduction to the trend,” notes Constantinou. “Atom Indra replicates the sea, whilst Arcadia Rossi provides your bathroom with a swimming pool-like finish. With carpets, bring seaside-inspired colors inside any room of your home with emerald or marine blue tones.”
For a bolder splash of color, “Start by selecting a color palette that resembles the coral reef – corals, pinks, aquas, and turquoise,” says Roberts. “A great option for mermaidcore is marble, because the pattern looks like moving water. Consider incorporating marble-effect tiles in the walls or flooring, or as a finish on your basin or countertop. Take it a step further by choosing a marble effect that has a shimmering streak running throughout.”
“Pearl is a luxury natural material that is the epitome of mermaidcore and a great focal point,” adds Constantinou. “The luminous and iridescent color palette can be used to add glamour to your home at an accessible price point. The material can be used for bathroom tiling, dazzling borders in flooring, or pearl edges on mirrors or trinket trays.”