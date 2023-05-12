Mermaidcore Decor Is Here — Here’s How to Get the Splashy Style

Inspired by the forthcoming release of the live-action Little Mermaid on May 26, mermaidcore is making a splash on social media, with searches spiking on TikTok and on Pinterest in recent weeks, as much as 97 percent on the latter in the last week alone. If you’re wondering how you can incorporate this aquatic vibe into your home, two design pros gave Apartment Therapy their top tips for scoring Ariel’s signature vibe in your own space.