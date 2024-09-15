This “Amazing” $10 Michaels Halloween Gem Is a Dupe for One 8x the Price

Are those flameless pumpkin candles currently sitting in your Pottery Barn shopping cart like they are in mine? And there they’ll sit forever because there’s just no way I can justify spending $80 on each one. Before you click “check out,” though, you need to take a look at a pair of flameless pumpkin candles from Michaels because not only do they look almost identical to those from Pottery Barn, but they’re also on sale for under $13 each.