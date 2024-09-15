Newsletters
This “Amazing” $10 Michaels Halloween Gem Is a Dupe for One 8x the Price

Are those flameless pumpkin candles currently sitting in your Pottery Barn shopping cart like they are in mine? And there they’ll sit forever because there’s just no way I can justify spending $80 on each one. Before you click “check out,” though, you need to take a look at a pair of flameless pumpkin candles from Michaels because not only do they look almost identical to those from Pottery Barn, but they’re also on sale for under $13 each.

“Comparing them next to the Pottery Barn candles, I was shook,” Maddy Gutierrez said in a recent TikTok video. “They have the same waxy feel that the Pottery Barn have and while the flame doesn’t move around, it does still flicker and glow, giving it that real candle feel.”

The Michaels pumpkins come in both orange and green, as well as two different sizes, and each one is coated with paraffin wax to help them look like a real candle. They require two AA batteries and run on a timer that will automatically turn the flame off after six hours and then turn them on again at the same time the next day.

6" Orange LED Pumpkin Candle by Ashland
$24.99$12.49
Michaels
Buy Now

One person in Maddy’s comments section suggested that you could give these pumpkins that homey, lived-in Pottery Barn flair with a bit of chalk paint. Genius.

4.5" Green LED Pumpkin Candle by Ashland
$19.99$9.99
Michaels
Buy Now

And the best part is that these pumpkins are already on sale for 50% off ahead of the fall season, so you can get one for as little as $10. Pick up both of these flameless pumpkin candles while they’re still in stock at Michaels and get the look for a whole lot less. 

