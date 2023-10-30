Michaels Is Hosting 12 Free Online Holiday DIY Workshops in November
Sending holiday cards to your loved ones is a classic way to enjoy the holiday season. There are plenty of great services for making cards online, but there’s just something special about the care that goes into making a handmade card. Nevertheless, making your holiday cards can be intimidating if you don’t consider yourself a crafty person.
To help you get started, Michaels is hosting a “12 Days of Card Making” class series at Michaels.com this November. Classes will span from kid-oriented courses to more advanced adult courses covering techniques like wax seal-making, watercolor calligraphy, and origami. The retailer has teamed up with artists and art companies like Sakura of America and Kelsey Anderson to guide you in your newfound artistry.
The series culminates with a free DIY Holiday Cards in-store event from 2 to 4 p.m. on November 12, where customers can choose from Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa card designs, or make their own using Michaels craft supplies. Interested? You can sign up for an event reminder or simply head to your local store on the day of the event.
Here’s the full online schedule for Michaels’ 12 days of card-making classes:
- November 1 — Holiday Gifts with Gelli Arts (1 p.m. ET)
- November 2 — Snow Globe Card with Cricut (7 p.m. ET)
- November 3 — Using Wax Seals for Card Embellishments (2 p.m. ET)
- November 4 — Christmas Tree Card for Kids (2 p.m. ET)
- November 5 — Gift Card Holder Card using a Glowforge Aura Craft Laser Cutting Machine with Kelsey Anderson (4 p.m. ET)
- November 6 — Pop Up Snowman Holiday Card with @ProbablySketch (8 p.m. ET)
- November 7 — Mixed Media Holiday Cards with General Pencil (1 p.m. ET)
- November 8 — Watercolor Calligraphy Holiday Cards with Sakura of America (3 p.m. ET)
- November 9 — Origami Christmas Tree Ornament Card with Fiskars (3 p.m. ET)
- November 10 — Simple Holiday Card with Zebra Pen (1 p.m. ET)
- November 11 — Making 3-Dimensional Holiday Card (2 p.m. ET)
- November 12 — Make a Cascade Card with a Cutting Machine (4 p.m. ET)