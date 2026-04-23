9 Gorgeous Board Game Sets to Buy at Michaels This Week

Cassidy Dawn Graves
Cassidy Dawn Graves
published about 4 hours ago
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Los Angeles, California, United States - 04-26-2021: A view of the store front of a Michael's arts and crafts retail store.
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My neighbors and I just started a weekly game night, and it’s been a lovely addition to my routine. But admittedly, some of my beat up board game sets could be replaced by cuter and even more outdoor-friendly sets as the weather gets warmer and we take our game nights outside. Luckily, there are some eye-catching (and very portable) board games at Michaels within its new Jonathan Adler collection that’ll make it easy to have fun in style no matter where you find yourself this summer.

What Is the New Jonathan Adler x Michaels Collection?

Designer and potter Jonathan Adler, known for his “modern American glamour,” just dropped a big collection in collaboration with craft store Michaels. The playful line has a lot to offer, including pillows, glassware, wall art, and decorative sculptures. It also includes a surprisingly diverse range of board and card game sets and accessories, all of which are easy to enjoy in the sunshine.

9 Gorgeous Board Game Sets to Get from the Jonathan Adler Collection

Below, find nine gorgeous board game sets from the Jonathan Adler x Michaels collection.

Jonathan Adler x Michaels Mod Maker Poker Set
$100

I admit I still don’t know how to play poker, and aesthetically, the chips and the cards never really stood out to me. But this Adler-designed poker set, with retro colors and funky shapes in a multihued acrylic carrying case, actually makes me want to learn.

$100 at Michaels
Jonathan Adler x Michaels Blue & Green Diamond Stripe Double Six Domino Set
$50

Whether you’re lining them up and knocking them over or facing off against a friend, your playtime will get a bold makeover thanks to this set of acrylic dominoes emblazoned with a stripey blue and green ombre pattern that’s almost psychedelic.

$50 at Michaels
Jonathan Adler x Michaels Gold Mod Maker Double Six Domino Set
$50

If you want your dominos to have a more elegant flair, there’s also a translucent gold version of this set. The winner can pretend they’re gold bars!

$50 at Michaels
Jonathan Adler x Michaels Acrylic Table Tower
$80

If you’ve played Jenga before, you'll notice that this acrylic table tower game is essentially the same thing with a different name and sleeker look. (Plus, it comes in a cute carrying case with a handle.) Choose from translucent gold or a mix of transparent red, green, blue, and yellow, which kinda look like cubes of Jell-O when all stacked up.

$80 at Michaels
Jonathan Adler x Michaels Mahjong Scorecard Kit
$10

A little competition is always fun, and this Mahjong dry erase scorecard kit will make sure you’re always prepared for a face-off, no matter where you are. The kit comes with two labeled scorecards and one dry erase marker with a built-in eraser.

$10 at Michaels
Jonathan Adler x Michaels Mahjong Mat with Bag
$30

You don’t necessarily need a special mat to play mah-jongg, but it certainly makes everything easier. And this mat, with its attractive floral design and vibrant pops of turquoise and magenta, will add a lovely ambience to the table. To take it on the go, roll it up and pop it in the included drawstring bag.

$30 at Michaels
Jonathan Adler x Michaels Blue Mahjong Game Set
$200

Whether you’re an old pro or just learning, this set has everything you need to learn and play a game of mah-jongg aside from a mat (which you can also get in the Adler collection, of course). The set of tiles, tile racks, dice, and instruction cards looks classic and cute at the same time.

$200 at Michaels
Jonathan Adler x Michaels Mod Maker Retro Playing Card Set
$20

A deck of cards is timeless, portable fun for the whole family. This set gives you two full decks of playing cards — one with a trippy red and white squiggle pattern and one with a circular blue pattern that looks almost like retro wallpaper — plus a clear acrylic case to keep them in.

$20 at Michaels
Jonathan Adler x Michaels Mahjong Pouch
$13

Easily take your game on the go with this cute and brightly colored pink or blue pouch with a tassel zipper pull. And while this bag is meant to hold mah-jongg pieces and says “MAHJ” in big block letters, there’s no reason you couldn’t also use it as a makeup case or little travel pouch, too.

$13 at Michaels
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