9 Gorgeous Board Game Sets to Buy at Michaels This Week

My neighbors and I just started a weekly game night, and it’s been a lovely addition to my routine. But admittedly, some of my beat up board game sets could be replaced by cuter and even more outdoor-friendly sets as the weather gets warmer and we take our game nights outside. Luckily, there are some eye-catching (and very portable) board games at Michaels within its new Jonathan Adler collection that’ll make it easy to have fun in style no matter where you find yourself this summer.