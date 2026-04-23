9 Gorgeous Board Game Sets to Buy at Michaels This Week
My neighbors and I just started a weekly game night, and it’s been a lovely addition to my routine. But admittedly, some of my beat up board game sets could be replaced by cuter and even more outdoor-friendly sets as the weather gets warmer and we take our game nights outside. Luckily, there are some eye-catching (and very portable) board games at Michaels within its new Jonathan Adler collection that’ll make it easy to have fun in style no matter where you find yourself this summer.
What Is the New Jonathan Adler x Michaels Collection?
Designer and potter Jonathan Adler, known for his “modern American glamour,” just dropped a big collection in collaboration with craft store Michaels. The playful line has a lot to offer, including pillows, glassware, wall art, and decorative sculptures. It also includes a surprisingly diverse range of board and card game sets and accessories, all of which are easy to enjoy in the sunshine.
9 Gorgeous Board Game Sets to Get from the Jonathan Adler Collection
Below, find nine gorgeous board game sets from the Jonathan Adler x Michaels collection.