There Is a Super-Tiny Little Free Library in Portland, and It’s So Cute

One Little Free Library enthusiast created the cutest take on the book-lover’s happy place by crafting his very own “Exceptionally Little Free Library.” The teeny, tiny box houses handmade works curated by @littlelibraryguy so “that the local leprechauns, as citizens largely underserved by current libraries, have access to tiny, tiny books.” And yes, it’s sure to spark “sidewalk joy” for anyone who happens to spot it.