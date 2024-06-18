Surprise! This Is the Happiest City in America

The Minnesota city ranked particularly high in the citizens, economy, and mobility categories. This means residents scored the Minnesota city highly on factors like social inclusion, their education system, access to culture, efficient and accessible public transportation, high productivity, and more.



While maybe not as well-known as some of its more highly populated Midwest neighbors like Chicago, Columbus, or Detroit, Minneapolis holds its own with a diverse population of young professionals, a bustling food scene, and a comparatively affordable cost of living. It also scores high for outdoors-loving residents, who gravitate towards its beautiful summers, numerous lakes, and over 100 parks. If you’ve been looking for a new city to move to, Minneapolis might be a good option to check out.