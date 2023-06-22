Here’s Where Your Socks Mysteriously Disappear to When You Do Laundry

Fortunately, there’s a way to prevent this, and it’s under $10. If you purchase a set of mesh laundry bags, place smaller undergarments, socks, and delicates in the bag to prevent them from getting lost in the washing machine. According to the reviews, they’re pretty durable for fabric like silk, and they’d be handy for washing babies’ socks or clothing, too.



In the meantime, keep an eye out for your missing socks in that hidden compartment (or with the mysterious sock monster).