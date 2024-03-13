Molly Yeh’s Clever Tip for Hiding Baking Clutter Creates Instant Storage

There are two kitchen essentials that seemingly refuse to stay organized: plastic food storage containers and sheet pans. They’re always in a jumble, and because sheet pans are both large and flat, they end up under everything else, or tucked into crevices in your kitchen you didn’t even know existed. But Chef Molly Yeh (cookbook author of Home Is Where the Eggs Are and host of Girl Meets Farm on Food Network) figured out a way to keep her sheet pans always within reach by converting a cabinet next to her sink into the ultimate sheet pan storage spot.