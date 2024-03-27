10 of the Most Affordable States to Live in for 2024

These days, finding a space with affordable rent is no small task. In just February 2024 the average rent nationwide jumped by 2.5%. Amid these surging prices, there’s no denying that some states are kinder to your wallet overall than others. But in 2024 which states are the most affordable? To find out, USA Today compiled a report on the most affordable states, examining the overall cost of living by analyzing median incomes and major expenses like healthcare and income tax and seeing how much income is left over from that.