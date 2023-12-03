These Are Some of the Most-Loved Airbnbs Around the World

Sometimes your Airbnb can be a hit or a miss. The platform has more than 7 million homes all over the world, which means you can potentially run into a palatial pad that looks like it’s straight from an influencer’s Instagram feed — or a cozy cottage that’s filled with creepy dolls. That’s why the company just released some new upgrades, in the hopes that users will get a better idea of what they’re showing up to before they walk in the door.