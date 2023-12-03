These Are Some of the Most-Loved Airbnbs Around the World
Sometimes your Airbnb can be a hit or a miss. The platform has more than 7 million homes all over the world, which means you can potentially run into a palatial pad that looks like it’s straight from an influencer’s Instagram feed — or a cozy cottage that’s filled with creepy dolls. That’s why the company just released some new upgrades, in the hopes that users will get a better idea of what they’re showing up to before they walk in the door.
Shared in Airbnb’s Winter Release Highlights, the new changes include guest favorites, a collection of 2 million properties that top the site’s ratings, reviews, and reliability. There’s also a redesigned rating page designed to give guests a better idea of what each home is like. There’s also a listings tab, which has a set of new tools for hosts to manage their listing and showcase the specific details that guests are particularly interested in.
“People often describe checking into an Airbnb as a ‘moment of truth’— when you find out if the home you booked meets your expectations,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO. “Too often, it doesn’t. We’re changing that today. With Guest Favorites, revamped reviews, and the new Listings tab, you’ll now know exactly what to expect every time you book.”
As you’d probably expect, the categories that feature the most Guest Favorite listings include everything from “Beach” and “Amazing Pools” to “Iconic Cities” and “Amazing Views.” As for where they’re located, the destinations are truly all over the place. The 10 countries and regions with the highest percentage of Guest Favorites listings are Ireland, New Zealand, Canada, Aruba, the U.S., Puerto Rico, French Polynesia, Iceland, the U.K., and Brazil.
Of course, as any Airbnb user can attest, all of the properties that made it into the Guest Favorites have a solid record of reliability. Whether it’s host cancellations or customer service concerns, the properties that ranked the highest have only 1% of service issues.