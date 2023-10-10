These Are the Most Popular Dog Breeds in America, According to Rover
As any dog parent can tell you, picking the right breed matters when it comes to finding your perfect furry companion. It’s important to take all aspects of your life into account, from your exercise levels to whether you live in a big city apartment or a home with a spacious backyard. But when it comes down to it, what are the most popular dog breeds in the United States, overall?
To find out, the team at Rover dug into the site’s pet database to discover who’s top dog.
Mixed-breed dogs are the most popular, which makes sense given how much more widely available they are in animal shelters and rescue groups alike. Because mixes typically come from a much larger gene pool than purebreds, they’re typically less prone to health problems. However, keep in mind that it can be harder to predict a mixed-breed dog’s personality or exactly how big they’ll be as adults.
Second place goes to the Labrador Retrievers. These loyal sporting dogs have long been one of America’s most beloved dog breeds — they were the American Kennel Club’s most popular breed for 31 years and were only displaced this year by the French Bulldog. While labs’ high-energy disposition makes them a great fit for outdoorsy types, they also make great family dogs — as long as they get their exercise needs met.
Goldendoodles take third place. At first glance, it might seem like these popular pups — which are a combination of Golden Retrievers and Poodles — belong in the mixed-breed category. However, there’s a key difference: A mixed-breed dog has unknown or varied lineage, while designer dogs such as the Goldendoodle are intentionally bred from two specific purebred dogs. Known for their teddy bear coat and friendly personalities, they come in several different sizes, ranging from 15 to 100 pounds.
Curious if your dog’s breed made the cut? Here’s Rover’s list of the most popular dog breeds in America in 2023.
- Mixed breeds
- Labrador Retriever
- Goldendoodle
- Golden Retriever
- German Shepherd
- Chihuahua
- Shih Tzu
- French Bulldog
You can check out Rover’s full report here.