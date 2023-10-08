These Are the Most Popular Slang Words by State

In terms of newer, TikTok-famous slang, “ghosted” and “sus” were the most-searched terms in the United States in the past 12 months. When it comes to individual states, the slang term “Sksksk” (more commonly referred to as “keyboard smashing”) was by far the most popular, ranking at number 1 in a whopping 24 states. Following far behind it are the slang terms “lit” (five states), “savage” (three states), and “sus” (three states).



Hawaii is the state most interested in TikTok slang terms, followed by Maryland in second place and Illinois in third place.



You can check out which slang words are most popular in your state and read the full study here.