NASA Wants to Build Homes on the Moon by 2040

To help make this goal a reality, CBS News reports that NASA will send a 3-D printer from the Texas-based company ICON to the moon to build the infrastructure that the moon’s first inhabitants will need, from housing to landing pads. Rather than using Earth-based materials, the printer will reportedly build these structures by turning materials already found on the moon, such as the sand-like material lunar regolith, into a concrete-like material.



According to the Times, 3-D printing homes from these local materials would also help these structures withstand the moon’s notorious toxic radiation and extreme temperature changes.



Although it will take years for the moon to be habitable to the average person, that doesn’t mean that space tourism is necessarily that far off. In 2022, Architectural Digest reported that space station design company Orbital Assembly is currently aiming to open the first-ever commercial space hotels by 2025.