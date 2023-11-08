NASA’s Free Streaming Service Is Launching More than Rockets

NASA’s statement shared that the web experience will be a “homebase for information about the agency’s missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates, and more.” And who isn’t curious about what’s floating alongside the stars in the galaxy? Those who stream NASA+ can also expect content ranging from Emmy-award-winning documentaries to original series, like Space Out, Other Worlds, and Lucy. Whether you’re interested in an animated spacecraft traveling through the solar system or the intersection of music and the cosmos, the incoming shows on NASA+ might catch your eye.