The Versatile Organizer Nate Berkus Uses Everywhere at Home
When designing his organization collection for Nate Home, Nate Berkus wanted to create pieces that he would actually use throughout his home. And his Two-Tier Sliding Drawer Organizer has become one of his most-used items from the collection because it’s just that versatile. He uses it in pretty much every room in the house, but one of his favorite uses for it is at his coffee station.
“The @natehome Two Tier Sliding Pull Out Drawers are literally all over my house (think laundry, fridge, bathroom),” Berkus wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram video. “But where I really love using it is in my coffee corner. It’s the perfect height and helps eliminate all extra clutter on the countertop, plus I love the transparent design that always keeps the contents visible and easy to find.”
“Now I’ve maximized where I keep my coffee beans, sugar — which I really don’t use in my coffee, but it looks great,” Berkus said in the video.
But as Berkus said, this organizer is a great tool to use in so many other ways if you don’t have a coffee station. In the video, he notes that a lot of people have been using the drawer organizer under their kitchen and laundry room sinks.
“Everyone uses this underneath the sink for their laundry pods or dishwashing pods,” he said pointing to the lower drawer. “And their sponges [are] perfectly organized [on top].”
Whether you’re looking for extra storage at your coffee bar, a place to store your laundry essentials, or even a way to organize your food in your fridge, this drawer organizer is going to tidy up your space in a flash.
Buy: Nate Home by Nate Berkus 2-Tier Drawer Organizer, $34.99