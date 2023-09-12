Nate Berkus Says He’s “Obsessed” with This Bathroom Staple
Although Nate Berkus has worked his entire life to perfectly tailor his design style, there’s one specific bathroom accessory he’s actually been obsessing over for years: towels. Berkus shared in a recent Instagram video that creating the perfect towel has been a goal of his since way back, and he believes he’s finally done it.
“Welcome to my obsession with finding, and designing, and creating, and selling the absolute perfect towel,” Berkus said in the video.
He created 100 percent cotton towels for his Nate Home collection that are “thick, absorbent, but not waxy,” he said, and they’re going to last you for years.
Available in washcloths, hand towels, and full bath sheets, as well as a variety of neutral colors and patterns, people love the thought and care Berkus has put into his towels.
“I have a dozen of yours from Target, still look new,” one person commented on Berkus’ Instagram post. “I do not use fabric softener and they stay absorbent.”
And another person added, “I bought your Nate at Home towels at Target four years ago and they are our favorite towels. My husband loves them. They have the perfect absorbency and crispness … I want more for our house.”
“I have spent basically my entire career researching towels, trying out towels, and these towels are plush, luxurious, they feel really great, and they work beautifully,” Berkus said. “And most importantly, they look fantastic wash after wash after wash.”
So if you’re tired of using those cheap-feeling, nonabsorbent towels you’ve had for too long, pick up a few replacements from Nate Home to feel how great obsessed-over towels can feel.