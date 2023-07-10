Nate Berkus Uses This Kitchen Organizer in the Laundry Room
When a triple Virgo designs a home organization line, you know it’s going to be good. And Nate Berkus’ line of organization essentials is so good that he now can’t live life without them. In a recent Instagram video, Berkus shares a bit about his Divided Turntable Organizer and says he loves using one in the kitchen to maximize his pantry space — but he loves using it in the laundry room even more.
“My top two picks for using the Divided Turntable Organizer from Nate Home — one, in the pantry,” Berkus said in his video. “I love that you can maximize the space on your shelves and you can get at every product you need.”
He continued, “I also use this in the cabinets in our laundry room because it drives me crazy…I can’t stand moving things around and looking for them. So it’s detergent, bleach, and all the sprays you need when you have filthy children.”
And when he designed the turntable for his Nate Home collection, which is available on Amazon, he made sure that this was going to be a piece that lasts in your home forever.
“The thing I like about this is the weight,” he said in the video. “This isn’t going to go anywhere. And it has ball bearings so it’s always super, super smooth.”
Each turntable features four spacious compartments and is made of clear plastic so you can easily see what you have in stock. And the short sides make reaching for items hassle-free. And the wide 18-inch diameter allows you to place larger items in each compartment without issue.
Wherever you decide to use Berkus’ turntable organizer, you’ll find yourself feeling less stressed and more put-together, and your inner Virgo will be incredibly pleased.