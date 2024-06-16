Another said, “Always always let the bed air out and ‘breathe’ for a bit prior to making it! But always make it before you leave for the day or begin work at home. I also neatly stack all the throw pillows and pull back the covers to ‘invite’ us in for the night.”



“I love how it looks when it’s made,” someone else said. “When you come back home to the room after a long day it’s just waiting for you.”There’s no good reason not to make the bed first thing in the morning. It sets you up for a productive day, and then it is there ready and waiting for you to have a peaceful night.