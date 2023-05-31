You Can Stay at Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s Montauk House — Here’s How
Now you can vacation just like the designers do. Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are giving one lucky fan and a friend the stay of a lifetime at their Montauk, New York, abode through Airbnb.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
The design duo has expertly renovated the 1970s-era summer home in their classic laid-back luxury style, dotting the house-wide neutral palette with their iconic vintage accents and luxe finishings. You can curl up on the cozy sectional and read the day away, take a bath after a day at the beach in the spa-quality primary bathroom, and prepare a feast in Brent and Berkus’ kitchen that is designed with pro chefs in mind.
The Montauk home will only be open to two guests for a single night and booking opens at 1 p.m. ET on May 31. The one-night stay will take place June 10 and will only set you back $19 (a nod to the year the couple bought the home).
The lucky winner will be greeted by Brent and Berkus at the home upon arrival and given a full tour of the space. The pair will also give you a few tips on local activities you can do while you’re there.
“The ceremony of people coming over and hosting is one of my favorite things to do,” Brent said in a recent Instagram video. “And this house, in particular, in Montauk, is really spectacular. You walk into it, it’s full of light, it’s quiet, there’s a stillness. I’m excited to share that.”
After the June 10 stay, Airbnb users will still be able to book a Montauk stay. The home will become available for additional summer bookings in the Luxe category on the Airbnb site.
Set your alarm for May 31, and may the fastest booker win a dream one-night vacation!