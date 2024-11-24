Nate Berkus Is Standing Behind This Super-Controversial Design Trend (It’s So Surprising!)
When you think about Nate Berkus’ design style, your mind probably goes to creamy whites, moody browns, and layered neutral textures. And even though he doesn’t often dip his toes into bright, bold colors, he isn’t ruling out one design choice that takes color to the extreme: neon.
“Lauren Gordon and I are doing design trends. Ready for us?” Berkus said in a recent Instagram video. He and interior designer Lauren Gordon, who is a partner at Nate Berkus Associates, played a game where they were presented with design aesthetics and then instructed to either show a “Yes” or “No” sign depending on how into the trend they are.
And surprisingly enough, both of them showed “Yes” when asked their thoughts on neon. “In a kids’ room?” Berkus asked, to which Gordon said, “Yeah, I’m into that.”
Some people in the comments were perplexed by this answer. “Please explain why yes (and where) to NEON!” one person wrote. Another said, “I really don’t like the neon and getting over the farmhouse trend.” But others are willing to climb on board with their vision. “This is very fun!! Love the call out to neon in kids’ rooms!!” someone else commented.
Berkus even worked the trend into both his own kids’ rooms, in the form of neon signs of their names.
His daughter Poppy’s bedroom also has splashes of hot pink, like her corner chair that was upholstered in pink velvet. Although it’s not necessarily neon, the pop of color definitely fits the aesthetic.
It doesn’t seem like “Nate Berkus” and “neon” could work, but it’s a design style he’s willing to play with. As for the farmhouse aesthetic, though, he’s apparently ready to watch that one fade out (I’m just the messenger!).