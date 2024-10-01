Nate Berkus Uses This “Era Mixing” Decorating Trick All The Time (In Every Room!)
When Nate Berkus designs a space, he doesn’t like to stick to a single era. You won’t see a living room that feels completely mid-century, a kitchen that reads 100% French country, or a bathroom that feels totally modern in any way, shape, or form. For Berkus, it’s all about “era mixing,” and to really nail this concept, you have to think outside the box when it comes to the time period and origin of a piece.
Over on Instagram, Berkus shared a few photos from the parlor of a recent design project of his, which shows how he expertly combines styles to create a timeless feel.
“I think what’s beautiful about this image is that, what you’re not catching is that this chaise — French, 19th century — is angled in front of the windows and if you’re sitting there with a book or coffee, you can watch the people walk by,” he said in a voice-over. “I love the vintage French mirror and the Italian mid-century lamp.”
He continued, “I love mixing combinations of different eras, different styles. I think it’s really interesting. It feels collected. It feels assembled.”
It’s not just mixing antique and vintage, but it’s also about mixing antique French and vintage Italian. Grabbing pieces from different places will also add beautiful texture to your final space because the lack of uniformity is what gives the room a curated, collected feel.
Sticking in a single design era or location can leave a space feeling flat — and era mixing is a great excuse to show off other pieces of your home, too. Berkus said, “Even in the reflection of the mirror, you can see the little painting, which is hanging above a console table directly across.”
So do as Berkus does and mix them all together to create depth and interest.