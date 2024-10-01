Nate Berkus Uses This “Era Mixing” Decorating Trick All The Time (In Every Room!)

When Nate Berkus designs a space, he doesn’t like to stick to a single era. You won’t see a living room that feels completely mid-century, a kitchen that reads 100% French country, or a bathroom that feels totally modern in any way, shape, or form. For Berkus, it’s all about “era mixing,” and to really nail this concept, you have to think outside the box when it comes to the time period and origin of a piece.