“A novice decorator or designer is going to help you pick out your marble and then be like, ‘Let’s just do a straight edge, or what’s called an eased edge, which is slightly softer,’” Berkus said. “But as you’re in this business for years, you realize that to create moments of beautiful character and personality in a space, the edge of a countertop actually matters. The edge of a backsplash actually is something that’s really important. Those are the details that I obsess about.”