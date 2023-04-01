Nate Berkus Is So Obsessed with Organizing, He Designed His Own Clear Bins
In case you didn’t know, Nate Berkus is a triple Virgo, and that means he’s incredibly serious about organization. So when it came time to launch his home brand, Nate Home, with Amazon, Berkus knew he needed to work organization essentials into the collection because, despite wanting his home to look pretty, Berkus relies on bins to keep things clean behind the scenes.
“No one loves a bin or a label more than me — they are a foundation of what makes our home function well,” Berkus captioned his March 21 Instagram video. “That’s why I designed a variety of bins and organizer options for @natehome.”
In his video, Berkus explains that, “The right sized bin is absolutely everything. Everything in our house is in bins. And everything in our house has a label.” He then walks through creating a bin for his kids’ bath products.
When keeping a storage space organized and tidy, the bin should not only fit the space well, but it should also perfectly fit the products that it holds. Otherwise, if a bin is too large, you’ll fill it up with junk. And if it’s too small, you might as well not have it in the first place.
Berkus designed sets of clear and wire baskets, transparent lazy susans, and under-shelf baskets that not only look good, but are available in multiple sizes to help you get the job done right.
You can check out the entire collection of Nate Home organization essentials here.