Nate Berkus Is Bringing Back This 251-Year-Old Italian Dinnerware Trend (It’s So Timeless!)

“You can find this online, or you can buy it new. But I prefer to find the old pieces online because they’re just better priced,” he said. “This pattern is like, one of the most elegant things in the entire world. Although this is a real departure from our modernist clean lines, if I had to pick my favorite porcelain pattern of all time, from any company in the entire world, it would be Ginori and it would be this one.”